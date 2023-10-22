Millions of Venezuelans Participate in Opposition Primary Elections for 2024 Presidential Candidate

Millions of Venezuelans, both inside and outside the country, are participating in the opposition primary elections today, October 22. The aim of these elections is to choose the unitary candidate who will represent the opposition in the 2024 presidential elections. The candidates include María Corina Machado, Delsa Solórzano, Andrés Caleca, Carlos Prosperi, César Pérez Vivas, Andrés Velásquez, Tamara Adrián, Gloria Pinho, César Almeida, and Luis Baló Farías. The Cocuyo Effect will be providing live coverage of the event.

As of 12:05 p.m., Roland Carreño, a member of the Voluntad Popular party and a recently released political prisoner, arrived to vote at Plaza Brión in Chacaíto. The largest voting center in the city of Caracas is currently experiencing a significant turnout of voters.

Reports from Delta Amacuro state that the electoral process is progressing normally in various voting centers in Tucupita. Despite the regional government’s order to suspend public transportation, people have still come out to vote.

Voters are waiting in Plaza La Estrella in San Bernardino for the lines to move forward so they can cast their vote.

María Corina Machado, the standard bearer of the Vente Venezuela party, arrived at Santa Eduvigis to exercise her right to vote. She expressed the civic spirit of the election.

The president of the National Primary Commission, Jesús María Casal, reported that 100% of the voting stations in Táchira are installed and that there is a large turnout of voters in Carabobo. Some irregularities were reported in the San Juan parish, where part of the electoral material was stolen, but it will be replaced promptly.

The polling stations in Miami have opened, and a large influx of voters has been observed at the Miami Dade College West Campus in Doral.

Some incidents have been reported in different regions of Venezuela. Commercial premises in Margarita that were designated as voting points were temporarily closed, and motorized vehicles were present in some centers in Puerto Ordaz. Voters in Coche were also intimidated, and Plaza Los Primos in Caracas was found covered in branches left by authorities responsible for pruning the area, according to Provea.

In Las Acacias, voters are waiting for the voting stations to open. A large queue has formed, and the tables opened around 9:30 a.m. José Vicente Donacimento, 78 years old, was the first voter at the Las Acacias core voting center.

Some tables in Europe opened earlier, and the official vote counting will begin once the tables are closed. The president of the CNP, Jesús María Casal, stated that over 70% of Venezuela’s polling stations are installed, and citizens are voting peacefully. Queues have been observed at some voting centers.

Voters in Las Acacias and Sucre Avenue in Caracas have reported delays in the opening of voting centers. In La California, some voters were not notified of the change in voting center, causing confusion.

In Santiago, Chile, hundreds of Venezuelans are waiting for the voting center to open. Around 200 people have already voted at the voting center in Brussels, Belgium.

Voters in La Estrella square in San Bernardino are also waiting in line for the voting center to open. There have been reports of attempts to sabotage participation, including the burning of garbage near a voting center.

Other updates include the relocation of voting centers, delays in the delivery of electoral materials, and updates on voter turnout abroad. Overall, the National Primary Commission’s first assessment reports a participation rate of 15% of the electoral roll registered in Australia and 74,381 voters in Europe participating in the primary elections.

Share this: Facebook

X

