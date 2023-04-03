In the run-off of the presidential elections held in Montenegro on Sunday, outgoing President Milo Djukanovic, the country’s most influential politician in the last 30 years, was defeated by former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic. There are still no definitive data: the CEMI, an institute that deals with surveys and projections and which is based in the capital Podgorica, dice that Milatovic got 60 percent of the preferences. Djukanovic, however, admitted defeat.

Milatovic is 36 years old and was voiced by the centrist and pro-European party Europe Now! (Evropa sad!). During the electoral campaign he had promised to engage in the fight against corruption, but above all to strengthen relations with Serbia (from which Montenegro gained independence in 2006) and to allow the country to join the European Union by the end of his mandate five-year. Montenegro had started EU accession negotiations with Djukanovic, who is 61 years old, is the leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and was president between 1998 and 2003 and then again since 2018, as well as prime minister for various terms between 1991 and 2016.

In Montenegro, the figure of the president mostly has ceremonial functions: the results of these elections, however, can give some more ideas on the orientation of the voters in view of the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for 11 June.