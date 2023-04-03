Milo Đukanović in his election headquarters congratulated the new President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, on his victory. After that, journalists could not ask questions because of the song, whistles and singing of the national anthem of Montenegro.

Current President of Montenegro and candidate of the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro in the presidential elections Milo Đukanović tonight, he congratulated the triumph of Jakov Milatović, the future president of that country who convincingly won the elections, winning 60 percent of the votes.

“The presidential elections are over, Montenegro has chosen, I respect that choice, I congratulate Jakov Milatović and I wish him a successful president because if he is a successful president, it can mean that Montenegro will be a successful country. Thank you to all citizens of Montenegro who contributed to the fact that we have a credible process that contributes to the reputation of Montenegro and its citizens. I also thank all the citizens of Montenegro who voted for me, because winning so many votes after 30 years in power is not so simple,” said Đukanović.

Đukanović addressed the public at a press conference at his election headquarters, but after his address, journalists were not allowed to ask questions. Although he gave them his word, the TV Vijesti reporter was several times interrupted by whistles, and DPS activists and sympathizers sang songs, and at the end sang the national anthem of Montenegro. In the meantime, Đukanović appealed to everyone to let the journalists ask questions, but that did not happen, so he himself announced the end of the conference without asking questions. “I don’t want to exhaust everyone further,” he added.

During the opening address, he mentioned that Montenegro should also make the next election, referring to the parliamentary elections. “Everything that happened these days and during these days shows that Montenegro does not have a government, that it has errant institutions, which were not up to the task even in this process. I will not say a word on that topic, I congratulated the election results, but the institutions have proven to be very weak and it is very important that after June 11, Montenegro gets a government that will lead it to the European goal,” he said.

Đukanović said that in some elections you win and in others you lose. “In this election process, we have shown absolute responsibility towards Montenegro, and we will continue to do so in the coming period. Wherever I am, whatever I do, civic and multi-ethnic Montenegro remains my love and I will be devoted to it for the rest of my life“, Djukanovic said.

