American metal group Fear Factory just announced that Milo Sylvester He is their new vocalist four days after being able to see him in action. The band will kick off their tour by sharing the North American bill with the Los Angeles-based industrial metal band Static X.

The leader of Fear Factory, Dino Khazars, has declared: “The time has come to introduce our new vocalist to the world. The search has been long and painstaking, but I know for a fact that we have the right guy. It’s a big week for us as we make final preparations for our return to the US stage starting February 25 on tour. “Rise Of The Machine”. We can’t wait to hit the road and start kicking some butt. The machine will rise.”

The new singer, Milo Silvestro, who is Italian, a native of Rome and will replace Burton C. Bell, has been presented through a video on its official YouTube channel. Silvestro has affirmed that “It is a great opportunity for me. I have been a fan of the group for many years and I find it very surreal, but I am excited to be a part of it. I know I have some huge shoes to fill, but I’m here to do it in the best possible way and do justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band.”