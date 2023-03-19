The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and the first man of the RS Tennis Association Draško Milinović visited the construction site where the “Serbian Open” tournament will be held on Sunday.

BANJALUKA, MARCH 19 /SRNA/ – Today in Banja Luka, the President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik visited the site of the construction of tennis courts in Mladen Stojanović Park, where the Serbian Open tournament will be played and the world‘s best tennis player, Novak Djokovic, will take part in it.

In Mladen Stojanović Park, the construction of a sports field for the needs of the “Serbian Open” tennis tournament, which will be held in Banja Luka from April 16 to 23, is underway.

The largest facility under construction is the central court, which can accommodate 6,000 spectators, and in addition to this, two more courts will be ready for matches in the tournament, as well as six training courts.

Tennis players from the top of the ATP list, led by Djokovic, will perform at the biggest tennis tournament in the Republic of Srpska from the 250 series.

Milorad Dodik said that all logistics will be ready by April 5, “Nezavisne novine” reported.

“Banjaluka is getting great content for itself and for sports. Everything around here is new. This is the biggest sports event in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Dodik.

He added that after the end of the tennis spectacle, a movable roof will be built to give Banjaluka a multifunctional hall.

“I am here to confirm that everything will be ready by April 5, and then we will receive all the necessary permits. The hall that will accommodate 6,000 spectators will be too small for all those interested. This is a capital project for Banjaluka and Republika Srpska,” said the president. RS.

