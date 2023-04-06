The President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik commented tonight on the announcement of Jelena Trivić, who was his opponent in the elections for the President of the RS in October, that she will establish a new political movement called the People’s Front.

Izvor: Screenshot

Answering the question of “Telering” host Mate Đaković about the establishment of a new political movement, Dodik denied the speculations. that the government in Serbia is behind that movethat is, President Aleksandar Vučić.

“Vučić is a serious president and he doesn’t function that way. There are some who allowed her (Jeleni Trivić) to come to Novi Sad and take a picture in a library, behind her is the flag of Serbia, and that’s where some people are speculating. I heard from him on the phone today. with Vučić. We have correct cooperation, relations and understanding”, said Dodik.

He announced that “SNSD will do everything as before, and that is to win the elections”.

We remind you that according to the results of the elections of October 2, which were established by the CEC of Bosnia and Herzegovina after a recount demanded by the opposition in the RS, Dodik won 300,180 or 47.06 percent in the elections for the president of the RS, while the opposition candidate Jelena Trivić won 273,245 or 42 , 48 percent of the vote.

Due to various irregularities, on October 10, a few days after the election, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina made a decision on a new counting of votes for the President of the RS at all polling stations. At the same time, there were protests by the opposition in Banja Luka, which did not recognize the election results, claiming that they were stolen.

Jelena Trivić remained in that position even after the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed the results on October 27.

On March 26 of this year, she announced the establishment of a new political party in Republika Srpska called People’s Front.

(World)