MILORAD TOMIC, THE WITNESS OF A TIME About the nineties, events and characters by which we remember them | Entertainment

Milorad Tomić, the man who defied the guys from the hot asphalt, is the guest of the show “Crna hronika” tonight from 19:15 on Kurir TV.

With the war years, there was an increase in crime, and criminals were often untouchable. During the nineties of the last century, figures appeared on the Belgrade asphalt that scared the whole city. Characters from the Belgrade asphalt that marked the 1990s in Serbia are still a popular topic of urban legends and social networks.

Tomić was the first line of resistance to the arrogance of such people, which rested on the power of arms and the protection of state security. As a young man who played sports, he started working at the entrances of clubs and thus met almost all famous Belgraders, whose names filled the pages of black chronicles and war reports from Croatia and Bosnia.
He did his job professionally without exception, never allowing anyone to break the rules of the bar. In addition to clubs, he worked as a bodyguard for Vojislav Šešelj in one period.

Do not miss the opportunity to personally hear from Milorad Tomić interesting details about events that are still recounted today.
The editor and host of the show is Jelena Pejović.

