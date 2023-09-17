Miloš Biković becomes a father, pregnant girlfriend Ivana Malić | Entertainment

Serbian actor Miloš Biković and his girlfriend Ivana Malić will become parents.

Famous Serbian actor Miloš Biković and his girlfriend Ivana Malić are expecting their first child, he announced.FlashThe two of them are in a long-term relationship and for months they hid the news of the pregnancy from the public and even from numerous members of the extended family, while everything has now been confirmed when Ivana’s photo showing her pregnant belly appeared.

According to the latest information, future mother Ivana feels great about her pregnancyand, and the harmonious couple is overjoyed that they will soon become parents.



Let us remind you that Miloš Biković presented his chosen one to the public for the first time at the premiere of the film “South Wind 2 – Acceleration” during 2021. Recently, it was written and rumored in the media that it will This year, Miloš stopped at the “crazy stone” and that he found everything he was looking for in Ivana, but this has not been confirmed yet.

The two often travel together, whenever Miloš’s work allows. Ivana, let’s remind you, comes from Montenegro and is a lawyer by training.



