Home World Miloš Biković poses Jelisaveti Orašanin | Entertainment
World

Miloš Biković poses Jelisaveti Orašanin | Entertainment

by admin
Miloš Biković poses Jelisaveti Orašanin | Entertainment

Jelisaveta Orašanin published a video from the rehearsal of the play “Lie”

Source: Instagram / jagodenamagli

Jelisaveta has now published the video taken before the rehearsal, and recorded the moment when Biković and Tamara Krcunović are sitting on the stage and talking. As Jelisaveta approached with the camera on, she started shouting “give it to him, give it to him, tuck his stomach in“, imitating a fashion photographer.

Miloš Biković didn’t miss a second and started to adjust and move, looking seductively into the camera and following the instructions.

Watch the clip:

Source: Instagram/jagodenamagli

But also how Jelisaveta looks on Instagram:

See also  Taliban and separatists in place of Merkel and Xi: the Russian Economic Forum in the shadow of the war

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Vanja Marinković led Baskonia to victory over Fenerbahce...

Reggina increasingly in crisis, Genoa celebrates

Meta Catania doesn’t want to stop, in Avellino...

Sumo: Japan’s national sport

News Udinese / Perez out? Sottil thinks about...

Bologna Market / Twist: Sartori is ready to...

He punched his ex-wife in the head and...

The Vatican disavowed a doctrine that justified colonialism

Why is Sweden lagging behind the Nordic countries...

MONDOCANE: WORLD COUP

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy