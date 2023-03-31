Jelisaveta Orašanin published a video from the rehearsal of the play “Lie”

Source: Instagram / jagodenamagli

Jelisaveta has now published the video taken before the rehearsal, and recorded the moment when Biković and Tamara Krcunović are sitting on the stage and talking. As Jelisaveta approached with the camera on, she started shouting “give it to him, give it to him, tuck his stomach in“, imitating a fashion photographer.

Miloš Biković didn’t miss a second and started to adjust and move, looking seductively into the camera and following the instructions.

Watch the clip:

00:37 Jelisaveta Biković Source: Instagram/jagodenamagli Source: Instagram/jagodenamagli

But also how Jelisaveta looks on Instagram:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!