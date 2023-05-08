Miloš Bojanić on an illegitimate child | Entertainment

Folker Miloš Bojanić once admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife

Singer Miloš Bojanić, whom we once watched in the reality shows Farma, Dvor and Zadruga, once revealed that many years ago in America, he cheated on his wife with a woman twenty years younger.

A few years ago, in an interview, he commented on the speculation that he had an illegitimate child and said that he would immediately admit it.

“If there is a woman in America or anywhere in the world who has our child, let her contact us! We will do a DNA analysis and I will immediately recognize the child,” the singer once told Informer and revealed that he could not remember the details of the infidelity:

“Who knows what happened many years ago. Honestly, I’ve always wanted a third child. If I had an illegitimate son, I would immediately admit it. I would do it in the same second,” said the singer, who has two sons, one of whom of them is Mikica Bojanići, a current member of Cooperative 6.

