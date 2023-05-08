Home » Miloš Bojanić on an illegitimate child | Entertainment
Folker Miloš Bojanić once admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife

Izvor: RED TV/screenshot

Singer Miloš Bojanić, whom we once watched in the reality shows Farma, Dvor and Zadruga, once revealed that many years ago in America, he cheated on his wife with a woman twenty years younger.

A few years ago, in an interview, he commented on the speculation that he had an illegitimate child and said that he would immediately admit it.

“If there is a woman in America or anywhere in the world who has our child, let her contact us! We will do a DNA analysis and I will immediately recognize the child,” the singer once told Informer and revealed that he could not remember the details of the infidelity:

“Who knows what happened many years ago. Honestly, I’ve always wanted a third child. If I had an illegitimate son, I would immediately admit it. I would do it in the same second,” said the singer, who has two sons, one of whom of them is Mikica Bojanići, a current member of Cooperative 6.

See the houses of Miloš Bojanić in Montenegro:

And Sremski Karlovci:

