Crvena zvezda coach Miloš Milojević spoke before the match with Radnički from Kragujevac in the 30th round of the Super League at “Marakana”.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda has 20 points more than the closest followers TSC and Čukarički, Partizan is 22 points away, and it is interesting that Miloš Milojević’s team can defend the championship title in the last round of the regular season. For that to happen, Zvezda must beat Radnički 1923 on Monday, while it is in their best interest that Čukarički does not beat Partizan, that is, that TSC does not beat Voždovac. They don’t think too much about it at “Maracana”. and are dedicated to the match against Kragujevac, which will be played in front of empty stands (18.00).

“There are minimal health problems, which are of such a nature that we can argue on the one hand, and on the other we don’t have to. We will decide during the day which is the best option, so that we can play the game in full rhythm. We want to provide a good football performance and let’s finish the league part with a positive result”Milojević said and said that Spajić and Milunović are very close to returning to the field.

Interestingly, until the end of the matches on Tuesday evening, Crvena zvezda will not know the schedule of games in the playoffs, since their placement in the first part depends on whether they will welcome or play away to Partizan.

“I would like the derby to be played at the Maracana, but we have to play according to the rules that the competition dictates. We cannot influence it. First of all, others decide where and from which place it will be played. We are looking exclusively at us. How does the table currently look like the first game of the playoffs it will be against TSC and we will prepare for that game. The duel with the fourth-ranked team of course depends on the outcome of the match between Čukaricki and Partizan, it can be either team. We will have a good break for Easter to prepare the team for both opponents, because we are expecting duels three days apart.”said the coach of Zvezda.

Milojević wants Zvezda to maintain the same level, not to give up and to maintain an impressive goal difference, at the moment it is 79:14, and the young coach honestly says that it is very important for him to save the net. “We are the second best defense in Europe after Barcelona. I don’t like the fact that we concede goals, but on the other hand everything is ‘covered’ with a large number of good goals. For serious progress it is important that we preserve that. I hope that tomorrow show progress in that segment at the match”.

However, goals are also important to him, and he is especially pleased with the fantastic form of Aleksandar Katai. “The number of goals he scored speaks volumes about Katai. It is important that the player likes Red Star, as well as vice versa. This is exactly the example of Aleksandar Katai. The number of goals scored is not accidental, because he works very well and is a true professional. I have no complaints, the character of Kataija has never been controversial. He knows what a responsibility it is to play in Zvezda. I am very glad that he scored his 100th and 101st goals. I hope that there will be more and that he will bring more joy to the fans.”he concluded.