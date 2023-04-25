Miloš Milojević conference before the Partizan Crvena zvezda derby | Sport

13:34 Saturation… “It won’t be difficult to motivate the players. We need a cool head for it to turn out well, to play well. We showed it in the previous derby where we were good for 35-40 minutes. The human brain works so that you try to invest the minimum and get maximum performance. This is also reflected in the players who have six titles in a row. We are expected to motivate them, but it is clear that we want even more,” added Milojević.

13:32 Announcement! “The derby is a celebration. Maybe our and their results don’t reflect that right now, but we have an obligation to make that game the biggest in Serbian football. We enter the game as seriously as we want to win. We respect the opponent because a wounded lion is the most dangerous, but we value ourselves and go for a good result,” said Milojevic.

13:25 The first two swords! Crvena zvezda and Partizan have already met twice so far this season, and the current Serbian champion was more successful in those clashes. During the autumn part of the championship in Humska, it was 1:1 with goals from Osman Bukari in the 26th minute and Bibars Nath in the 56th minute of the match. In the spring part of the championship, on their own field, the Red and Whites achieved a minimum victory over Partizan with a goal by Aleks Vigo in the fifth minute of the match.

13:20 See also Midterm, Biden: "Democracy is in danger, it's time to defend it". Trump: Nancy Pelosi is an animal TABLE! This is the current situation in the Superliga playoffs:

13:10 Good afternoon! The players of Partizan and Crvena zvezda will compete in the domestic championship for the third time this season, and the match that will be played in Humska on Wednesday at 18:30 will not be significant for the guests from Ljutica Bogdan. Zvezda is already the champion, but that will in no way affect the edition that Miloš Milojević’s team will show. The coach of Crvena zvezda will address the press at 1:30 p.m. to announce this match. Stay with MONDO and follow the conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

