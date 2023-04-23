Miloš Milojević did not celebrate the title and the Champions League Sport

Miloš Milojević calmly put on the championship shirt and spoke to the media.

Red Star coach Miloš Milojević he did his main task for this season – he won the title dominantly and introduced the red and whites to the Champions League. The young coach, who arrived at the club on August 26, led the team through the Super League without defeat until six rounds before the end, which was enough to win the sixth title of Serbian champion in a row, with a huge difference of even 23 points compared to the first runner-up – TSC.

After the triumph against TSC 4:1, Milojević did not fall into euphoria, nor did he celebrate excessively. “I’m probably not aware of the importance of the game in terms of the title, maybe because Zvezda got used to us five years ago. I congratulate the boys, I want them to remain stable, it’s not easy, but it’s nice. I congratulate them for their effort, sacrifice. I also congratulate the fans for were there, as well as the professional staff. I’m the kind of person that I don’t celebrate much or cry, that’s the kind of person I am, I know what awaits us on Wednesday, all my thoughts are there and I hope that we will be happier when the impressions are summed up in the end. Wednesday is the derby, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s pride, it’s a game that both we and they want to win. I think we’re in a better mood and if we approach it in the right way, I think we’ll have a good the result will come,” he told TV Arena sport.

Will Zvezda give young players a chance in the next six matches of the Super League – of course, after Wednesday and the eternal derby. “You saw even today that younger players played, you shouldn’t look at it that way, whether they play good or bad. There is a responsibility towards the Red Star institution that you have to make players, and in order to do that they have to play. I don’t think we sell globally as much as it should be, we are a talented nation. If we look at the weaker leagues, according to the transfer window, they earn 70-80 million euros, and we don’t. Our league is old and that is something that should be worked on. I have always been responsible, I will be and now, but not at the expense of results, because Zvezda’s obligation is to win every game”

While Zvezda was getting closer to the goal in the previous weeks, new news about Fr negotiations between the new-old champion and the new coach, Barak Bahar, who should arrive in the summer from Maccabi Haifa and continue Milojević’s job – in the group stage of the Champions League. However, the Serbian expert will have more competitive obligations in Serbia before that, not only in the “eternal” derby, but also in the Cup, in which the red and white will also defend the trophy from the beginning of May and the quarter-finals.