Miloš Milojević in Al Vaslo | Sports

Double crown, and then a new challenge. Miloš Milojević is going to the United Arab Emirates.

Source: MN Press

After Belgrade, he is going to Dubai! Miloš Milojević after the end of cooperation with Red star he did not wait long for a new engagement. Several clubs were interested, and he decided to go to Al Wasl from Dubai.

The Serbian coach headed to the United Arab Emirates, where he will continue his career in the seven-time champion of the UAE. In Belgrade, he took the double crown and left the team that will play in the Champions League New Barakuand now he is going to the far east.

This 40-year-old coach will work outside of Europe for the first time. After his playing days, he built his career in the north of Europe where he managed Vikingur, Breidablik and Mjalbi before becoming assistant to Dejan Stanković in Crvena zvezda. Then he was in charge of Hammarby and Malmo, and after Red Star he went to Al Wasl.

A playing staff full of foreigners awaits him there, and one of them is the Serbian Aleksandar Vasiljević, a tall stopper who is remembered for his appearances for Zemun and Metalac from Gornji Milanovac. Last season, Al Wasl finished fourth in the UAE Championship.