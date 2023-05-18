miloš milojević leaves red star | Sports

The red and white announced that the current coach is leaving.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The Crvena Zvezda football club has informed the public that the contract with the head of the coaching staff, Miloš Milojević, expires at the end of this season.

“Crvena zvezda expresses its gratitude to Miloš Milojević for the great cooperation and successes he achieved while he was in the position of head of the professional staff of our team. The talented specialist won the 34th national championship title with Zvezda and is well on his way to secure a double crown. We believe that Milojević will end his cooperation with our club in the best possible way, with the Serbian Cup wone”, the message is from “Marakana”.

The coach who took over the team after a painful defeat by Maccabi from Haifa in the Champions League qualifiers, then played with it in the group stage of the Europa League and won the Super League title, with a place in the final of the Serbian Cup against Vojvodina, also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He was once a youth player at Zvezda, then an assistant in Dejan Stanković’s coaching staff, and now the first coach.

“I would like to thank Red Star for giving me, as a young coach, the chance to prove myself on the big stage. We had an exceptional cooperation. I tried to be professional, I gave my best and I will do that until the end of my stay on the Crvena zvezda bench. I have a great desire to win the Serbian Cup together, and then from June 1, as I was before, to be a fan. I wish Zvezda all the best in the Champions League, I’m sure it will be competitive, and that the changes will bring good things. Once again, I want to thank the management, the players, my professional staff, everyone in the club, the media and the fans for the excellent cooperation during the past season. Thanks for everythingMiloš Milojević concluded.

With these farewell messages, the ground was prepared for what has been known for weeks and months – yes the new coach of Red Star comes from Israel.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!