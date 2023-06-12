Home » Miloš Teodosić fought with Armani fans Sports
Miloš Teodosić fought with Armani fans Sports

Miloš Teodosić fought with Armani fans Sports

Serbian basketball player Miloš Teodosić fought with Armani fans after his Virtus’ defeat in the second leg of the Italian playoff final. Teo headed for the tunnel after the match, and then he couldn’t stand it and not react to the throws, instead he jumped into the stands and got into a physical confrontation with the fans. The video of the violent scenes at the match immediately went viral, watch it:

It was stormy at the match in front of the tunnel, so the famous Italian Daniel Hackett got into the conflict with the belligerent fans, who was pointing the finger and they also barely kept him from jumping in and doing the same thing as Teodosić. Apparently, there was a group standing right next to the tunnel whose throws the basketball players couldn’t stay calm.

