miloš veljković received a mural | Sport

Long-time national team member Miloš Veljković took a photo in front of the mural in the place where his roots are.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian national team player Miloš Veljković (27) received a huge mural in the birthplace of his parents. The Serbian footballer who was born and raised in Switzerland does not forget his roots, well he often visits Šumadija and the village from which his parents movedand during his last visit he had the opportunity to see four versions of himself on one wall.

The village of Belušić in Šumadija, which is located halfway between Kragujevac and Kruševac, and belongs to the municipality of Rekovac, is now decorated with a mural on which four of Veljković’s photographs can be seen.



In the foreground is the defender with cup won in New Zealand, when Serbia became the world champion for under-20 players, and the photo with the medal around his neck is right above. On the left and right, Miloš Veljković is drawn in the away and home sets of the national team jersey.

Source: Instagram/mveljkovic5/printscreen

By the way, Miloš Veljković was born in Basel and played for the younger categories of that club for 11 years. The path further took him to Tottenham, where he even reached the senior team, and after loans to Middlesbrough and Charlton, he moved to Werder. Since 2016, he has been playing for the German team, and since 2017, he has been a senior member of the Serbian national team.

