Miloš Vulić signed for TSC | Sports

The former Crvena Zvezda player has arrived at TSC and will be one of the biggest summer signings.

He disappointed TSC on the road in Portugal where he could not compete with Braga (3:0), but the team from Bačka Topola has already secured the group stage of the Europa League. In order to be better on the international stage, reinforcements are needed, so former Red Star footballer Miloš Vulić (26) arrived in the north of Serbia!

Žarko Lazetić, a midfielder who spent the previous season in the second tier of Italian football, is getting a huge boost. Vulić is expected to become a standard member of the team soon after signing the two-year contract! Although by vocation he is more defensive than Luka Ilić, who was the most important player in the team last season, Miloš Vulić could be the leader of TSC in the upcoming championship.



We remind you that Miloš Vulić grew up in Napretka from Kruševac, a Crvena zvezda paid him 200,000 euros in January 2019. After a year and a half in the red and white jersey, the talented central midfielder moved to Crotone, who at that time played in Serie A. The Italian club paid 800,000 euros, but Vulić did not justify the money invested in the club, which had a very turbulent period.

After two years of playing for Krotone, Vulić moved to Perugia, for which he played in the previous season and made only nine appearances. He played eight times in Serie B and spent 444 minutes on the field, and he also played one match in the Italian Cup. Despite three years in Italy, it seems that Vulić’s matches in Zvezda were his best in his career. He played 40 matches and scored six goalsthe most memorable of which was the one against Olympiakos in Belgrade, during the group stage match of the Champions League.

