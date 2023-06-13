Home » MILOSEVIC FROM BELGRADE IN THE KITCHEN OF “MOTHER AND SISTER-IN-LAW”! Mirko surprised again with his styling, he is wearing 2 shirts and 2 t-shirts | Entertainment
The fourth semi-final week of the most entertaining culinary show program “Mothers and Sisters-in-Law” is underway, in which the contestants will prepare dishes from countries around the world and thus try to win a safe place in the further competition.

During the educational weeks, with the great help of top chef Raša, the contestants had the opportunity to learn how to prepare various international dishes, and now they will have the opportunity to show how much knowledge they have acquired.

Today, the Milosevic family from Belgrade will test their culinary skills. Mother Radmila and sister-in-law Aleksandra will prepare empanadas and tzatziki, and son Mirko will judge their dish.


How did they cope with the preparation of this specialty and what kind of marks did they get with the fact that they lost a lot of time in procurement – find out today at 18:00 only on Kurir TV!

