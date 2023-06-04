Milošević was afraid of Izvorinka because of the Vlach magic Entertainment

Izvorinka Milošević is a famous singer of Vlach and Serbian folk songs, and she revealed what situations she went through because of her beliefs.

The original Milosevic has been followed for a long time by the title “the uncrowned queen of Wallachian magic“, and the famous singer of folk music revealed how much it bothered her in her life and what she was going through because of her beliefs and the fact that people looked at her with different eyes.

“I have been followed all my life by this rumor about Vlach magic, both in a positive and negative sense. People think it’s a miracle, because they don’t know what it’s about and that’s why they’re afraid. In reality, the power of Wallachian magic does not exist. There is a belief, but it is something else – it is the usual life of Vlachs. In the long winter nights, in some villages in the Homolj mountains, on Rtnja, what else would grandmothers do but cook some herbs and make elixirs, and then word got out that it had healing power and so various stories were invented on the subject. That is, therefore, a belief. My fellow students never teased me because of my origin, but I had a different kind of problem when word got out that I was from Vlajna. Namely, they shied away from me and were afraid of me, and many are still afraid today. It is incredible to me that even today, in the 21st century, there are many young people who believe in some magic, in something supernatural and intangible, in something that is not a result of civilization. They talked: ‘Beware of Izvorinka Milosevic, she has power, maybe she can do something bad to us!‘. This meant that no one was allowed to approach me, except Misha Blama. He was of Jewish origin, the Jewish people suffered Golgotha ​​like no one else in this world, he laughed at those stories about Vlach magic,” Izvorinka told Courierso she remembered how she was in the reality show precisely because of that.

“When I was supposed to enter a reality show, they told me that I was flirting with Vlach magic. Then I told them that I could only explain to them that it was a belief. In the end, there was such a fuss at that court that the entire auditorium and all the participants were on one side and they looked at me so strangely, and I was alone on the other. It follows me all my life. That’s why after my divorce from Blam, and later even after his death, I didn’t get married again, because people thought that if I got married, I would strangle my husband in his sleep or that I would throw some spells in his coffee or I don’t know what, yes he will get sick and die… So I set myself the task that, as long as I’m alive, I will explain to people that it’s all about the Vlach magic of fame and that there is only belief,” revealed the singer, one of whose best friends was deceased. Redzepova’s lips.

“She was ten years older than me. That was Usnija Redzepova. She was the most beautiful and wonderful person that could be imagined at that time. A real representative of Macedonia, she had a sense of acting, she played ‘Koštana’ for the longest time in the National Theater, beautiful half-breed – a mixture of Turkish and Macedonian, she remained, next to Goca, my best friend until her last breath. She died of the most serious illness. She marked my life. At concerts, she always sang last, because no one could sing after her, the audience loved her so much. She had a fantastic stage performance in those shalwars of hers, I learned from her and watched how she did it, she was my role model. Those are my best memories during my entire career,” recalled Izvorinka Milošević.

