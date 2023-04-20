Home » MIN Awards announce nominees and performances
Today the list of artists who will opt for the award of this XV Anniversary of the Independent Music Awardsorganized by the Independent Phonographic Union (UFI). Although we recommend that you enter the awards website to discover the name of all those chosen by the expert jury, we can also point out that tanjugueiras triumphed as the group with the most nominations, seven in total, in the categories The Orchard for Album of the Year, Sympathy For The Lawyer for Best Video Clip, Root Music Album, Galician Album, SAE Spain for Music Production, Best Original Lyrics, and Ticketmaster for Best Direct. With six nominations we will find ourselves at The Ponds y Years B Sweet (The Orchard for Album of the Year, Radio 3 for Song of the Year, Amazon Music for Best Artist, Ticketmaster for Best Live, AGEDI for Best Pop Album and SAE Spain for Musical Production) and with five to Zahara (Radio 3 for Song of the Year, Amazon Music for Best Artist, Ticketmaster for Best Live, Best Original Lyrics and Marilians for Graphic Design). With four nominations they are Vincent Navarro y Ginebras. And already with three Alice Wonder, Rigoberta Bandini o the crumbs.

The MIN Awards have the help financed by Mallorca, the European Union Next Generation EU, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and the Tourism Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands. In addition to the sponsorship of Ticketmaster, The Orchard, Johnnie Walker, AGEDI, Larrosa Music Group and Amazon Music with the support of Air Europa, Estrella Damm, AIE, SGAE Foundation, INAEM, Etxepare Euskal Institutua, SAE Spain, Sympathy for the Lawyer, Merlin and Marilians; Radio 3, as the official media and Mondo Sonoro, Jenesaispop and dod Magazine, as the main collaborating media.

