Mina Kostić in a swimsuit | Fun

Uproar due to singer Mina Kostić’s appearance

Source: Twitter/@nina_krunic

Singer Mina Kostić, who did not hide the sad life story of how her mother gave her up for adoption, has been in the media’s attention in recent months because of her relationship with a younger man.



The singer has now come under fire for her incredible appearance at the age of 48, when a video of her singing her old hit “Old Man” in a black bikini was posted on Twitter.

Mina started her career when she was 25 years old, now, 23 years later, she looks the same as at the beginning of her career, which is why the discussion on the topic “How?!”

00:54 AT 25 THEY TOLD ME THAT I COULDN’T HAVE CHILDREN! Mina Kostić spoke about MIRACLE for the first time! GOD HAS ANSWERED MY PRAYERS! Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

