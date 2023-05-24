Mina Kostić on the wedding of Dže’s daughter Marija | Entertainment

Mina Kostić revealed the details of the wedding of the younger daughter of Džeja Ramadanovski and said that she expected more colleagues at the celebration.

Jay’s younger daughter, Marija, recently stepped on the “crazy stone”, and the big wedding was also attended Mina Kostić who came accompanied by a younger boyfriend. The singer revealed to host Ivan Gajić on the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir TV what the atmosphere was like at the wedding.

“It was beautiful, but also sad without Jay. I expected more colleagues at the celebration. There were only a few of us colleagues, I don’t know the reason for that, but if Jay had been there it would have been different for sure. We sang the song ‘The Sun of Love’ three times, Acko sang a few songs from Jay, we all cried,” said the singer, adding:

“What can I say except that I wish her all the luck in her future life, I hope the baby will come soon. Well, she also recorded a new song, it’s very beautiful and interesting. I wish her the best of luck in her first steps.”



Look at how Mina shone in a dress with a neckline that went all the way to the hip, as well as her younger boyfriend:



