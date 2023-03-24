Home World Mina Milutinović with a pregnant belly | Entertainment
Mina Milutinović with a pregnant belly | Entertainment

Mina Milutinović and Nemanja Nedović are enjoying their marriage and waiting for the day when they will become parents, and the model showed what she looks like in her pregnant days.

Source: Instagram/minamilutinovic

On her Instagram profile, where she replaced her maiden name with her husband’s, so it says “Mina Nedović”, she published a short video of herself posing without make-up in a casual version, in his home. There is no doubt that the pregnancy suits her very well, because it is evident that the future mother is glowing.

The due date is in the summer, and the famous couple revealed that they are expecting a girl.

In 2020, Mina and Nemanja entered into a civil marriage and organized an intimate celebration in the closest circle of people, and in August 2022, they got married in the church and had a big wedding celebration. There is still a little left until the day when they will become parents, and this will be the first child for both of them.

