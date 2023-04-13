Home World Mina Naumović before and after | Entertainment
Mina Naumović is in the spotlight because of her relationship with the host of the AmiG show, in which she herself works

A few days ago, host Ognjen Amidžić admitted that he is in a relationship with his colleague Mina Naumović, who is almost 20 years younger, with whom he works on the AmiG show. Mina became popular “overnight”, and Ognjen’s followers watch her posts on social networks every day.

Now a picture has appeared on her Instagram from the period when she did not wear contact lenses and enlarged her lips, when she was only 15 years old and had a different hair color.

Mina and Ognjen started a relationship 2 months after the host divorced model Danijela Dimitrovska, with whom he has a son. See how Mina looked before and how she looks now:

