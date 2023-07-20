A min anchora skin care company with more than 108 years of history in Joinville, announces its partnership with Bolshoithe acclaimed international ballet company.

The collaboration is part of the Amigos do Bolshoi program, of which Minancora is a partner and the initiative aims to promote art and cultural education, and both institutions share a commitment to nurture talent and encourage creativity.

Carmen – Bolshoi Ballet @ Disclosure

The partnership between Minancora and the Bolshoi is based on shared values ​​and interests, including the promotion of culture, tradition and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility. Together they aim to contribute to the dissemination of art and cultural education within the local community.

In this collaboration, Minancora will provide its “Foot Relief” product to support the well-being of Bolshoi dancers. Additionally, Minancora will leverage this partnership to raise awareness of its brand and support the cultural and artistic endeavors represented by the Bolshoi.

Likewise, the partnership brings valuable advantages for the Bolshoi. It enables the promotion of Minancora’s “Foot Relief” product, providing much-needed relief and care for dancers’ feet. In addition, this collaboration represents the Bolshoi’s support for local culture, as Minancora has deep roots in the city of Joinville, with more than a century of history, thus strengthening the ties between the company and the Bolshoi.

Minancora ointment @ disclosure

Minancora’s relationship with ballet and dancers is rooted in its connection to the local culture. As a long-standing company in Joinville, Minancora recognizes the importance of ballet as an integral part of the city’s culture and tradition. This association with ballet and dancers reflects the company’s commitment to the community and its support of local artistic expressions.

Bolshoi Ballet @ The New York Times

With this partnership, Minancora and the Bolshoi hope to help dance students on their formative journey by providing “Foot Relief”, supporting their well-being and overall care. In addition, they seek to promote culture and art through this collaboration, strengthening ties between the company and the local community.

The partnership represents an opportunity for synergy between Minancora and the Bolshoi, with mutual benefits and a shared commitment to the growth and development of dance students.

