The death toll from an explosion in a coal mine in northwestern Turkey rises to 28 while rescuers are trying to save dozens of workers still trapped underground.

“Our wish is that the loss of life is not greater and that our miners can be saved,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

The explosion occurred in a mine in the city of Amasra, on the Black Sea, killing 28 workers and injuring another 28: 11 were hospitalized. Rescue teams are working to rescue dozens of workers trapped in tunnels 300 and 350 meters below sea level. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 49 of the 110 miners trapped underground at the time of the explosion were reported to have died.

“We are really facing a sad picture,” said Soylu, who rushed to the scene together with the Minister of Energy, Fatih Donmez. “According to initial information, the explosion was caused by a grisou (gas mixture consisting of methane, or other hydrocarbons that forms spontaneously in coal mines and in contact with the air it ignites and explodes)”, explained Donmez.

