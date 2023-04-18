Home » Minecraft Legends launch trailer
Minecraft Legends launch trailer



We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from today Xbox Game Pass: it is about Minecraft Legendsthe new real-time strategy set in the world of Minecraft which we have already told you about in our review.

The game sees us explore a land full of thriving biomes and resources that are at risk of change. The advent of the Piglin has begun, and we are called upon to lead allies in strategic challenges to save the Overworld.

The release of the game is accompanied by the launch trailer: here it is below.

MX Video – Minecraft Legends

