Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister of the Playboy scandal, is also gone

1
PARIS – After days of rumors and suspense, Emmanuel Macron launches a mini-government reshuffle. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne confirmed, as the Elysium had already announced, as well as many important ministers: Bruno Le Maire to the Economy, Catherine Colonna to Foreign Affairs, Gerald Darmanin inside of, Eric Dupond-Moretti to Justice, Sebastien Lecornu to Defense. One of the novelties is the dazzling asesa of Gabriel Attal, 34, an iron macronist.
See also Houston, police investigate security barriers at the concert. An injured person reports rapper Scott