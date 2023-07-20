Home » Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister of the Playboy scandal, is also gone
Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister of the Playboy scandal, is also gone

Mini-reshuffle in the Macron government: Schiappa, the minister of the Playboy scandal, is also gone

PARIS – After days of rumors and suspense, Emmanuel Macron launches a mini-government reshuffle. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne confirmed, as the Elysium had already announced, as well as many important ministers: Bruno Le Maire to the Economy, Catherine Colonna to Foreign Affairs, Gerald Darmanin inside of, Eric Dupond-Moretti to Justice, Sebastien Lecornu to Defense. One of the novelties is the dazzling asesa of Gabriel Attal, 34, an iron macronist.

