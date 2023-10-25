Minibus Attack Leaves Three Dead as Violence Escalates in Haiti

Minibus Machine-Gunned in Haiti, Three Dead and Several Injured in Wave of Violence

In another incident revealing the serious wave of violence currently shaking Haiti, an attack on a public bus has left at least three people dead and several others injured. The incident occurred near Carrefour-Peigne in Artibonite, while the vehicle was traveling along National Route 1 between Gonaives and Port-au-Prince.

Armed men opened fire and riddled the bus with bullets, causing six other individuals to sustain injuries. Some of the injured are reportedly in critical condition, according to Jacques Edouard, the president of the Saint Marc magistrate’s court.

Government Commissioner François Venson stated that the attack happened after the driver refused to obey members of the Savien gang who demanded that he stop. Venson added that the driver had been stopped by the head of the Prosecutor’s Office, who was alerted by the local inhabitants about the occupation of the area by the Gran Grif gang, as reported by Le Nouvelliste.

Authorities are currently trying to understand the reasons behind the driver’s disbelief and survivors are also awaiting explanations, according to Venson.

This incident adds to the already chronic wave of violence in Haiti, which has resulted in 1,239 homicides and 701 kidnappings from July to September, according to a report by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Binuh). Maria Isabel Salvador, the head of Binuh, lamented the worsening security situation, describing how increasing gang violence has thrown the lives of Haitians into chaos and led to a sharp rise in major crimes.

The situation in Haiti is becoming increasingly alarming, with violence escalating to new all-time highs. Immediate action is needed to address the root causes and provide security for the population.

Share this: Facebook

X

