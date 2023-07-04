Minister Martinović attacks opposition MPs who do not have children Info

Minister in the Government of Serbia, Aleksandar Martinović, called out opposition MPs who do not have children, pointing out that he “feeds three” while some others feed dogs and cats. Due to the stormy reaction, MP Aleksandar Jovanović Ćuta was removed from the session.

Deputy head of the parliamentary group, Aleksandar Jovanović Ćuta, was expelled from the session shortly after 6 p.m. by the President of the Serbian Parliament, Vladimir Orlić, after which it was interrupted, and will continue on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The measure of removal was imposed after Jovanović violently reacted to the presentation of the Minister of State Administration and Local Self-Government, Aleksandar Martinović, who insulted the opposition that organizes the protests, and, among other things, mentioned that they are supposedly fighting for children, but they themselves have no children but “doggies walking”.

This is such a scandal❗️ The Minister of the Government of the Republic of Serbia is calling out MPs who do not have children❗️ “Instead of children, feed puppies…”pic.twitter.com/p0SBYfbzHG — Miodrag Gavrilovic (@MishoGavrilovic)July 4, 2023

He directly called out Democratic Party deputy Srđan Milivojević, asking him twice “how many children do you have”, to which the opposition reacted violently, especially Jovanović, who Orlić had earlier interrupted.

