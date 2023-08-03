Minister Sanja Vlaisavljević granted police protection Info

The Minister of Culture and Sports of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sanja Vlaisavljević, was granted temporary police protection after she reported to the Federal Police Administration that she was receiving threats.

Source: Government of FBiH

Vlaisavljević reported that her safety was threatened, which the FUP is obliged to check, and while the threat assessment procedure is ongoing, she received police protection for a certain period of time as a regular procedure in the case of similar reports.

“Security is provided for a certain period of time, that is, as long as security circumstances require it,” the FUP told the “Kliks” portal.

The prime minister and his deputies have the right to permanent police protection in the FbiH, while ministers have the right to temporary protection in case they report that their security is threatened.

