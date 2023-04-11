Home World Ministries of the MUP tested the statics of the tribunes for the Serbian Open Sport
Ministries of the MUP tested the statics of the tribunes for the Serbian Open Sport

The work on the newly built tennis complex in Banja Luka is coming to an end, and it was time to test the statics.

Source: YouTube/BanjalukaCom/Screenshot

Banjaluka is getting one of the most modern tennis complexes in the region, and preparations for the upcoming “Serbian Open” are coming to an end.

From April 16 to 23, the largest city of Republika Srpska will host big tennis stars, as well as fans of the “white sport”, who will stay in the city on Vrbas for seven days.

As part of the preparations, the statics were tested today on the newly built stands around the main field, and this was done by the participants of the police academy. The minions of the MUP were jumping around the stands in rhythm, and see what it looked like in the video below:

The grand opening of the tennis complex is planned for Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m., and will be broadcast live by RTRS, which will also broadcast matches from the “Serbian Open” tournament during the tournament.

