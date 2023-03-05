Ideas on the usefulness of tampons were not at all clear, between the institutions and those responsible for managing the Covid emergency. Neither in the early stages nor when the pandemic was already in full swing and claimed thousands of victims.

«The theme is that everyone thinks that the test is useful for something» he wrote, for example, on February 22, the day after Patient 1, the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro, communicating with Francesco Curcio, director of the Department of Laboratory Medicine of Udine. At that time, the assessment of the Italian institutions, complete with circulars, was not to proceed with the “massive use of tampons”, even though it had been communicated from London that “over 2/3 of healthy carriers from China remained” undetected ” and they had time to spread the virus». And even if, precisely in those days of February, swabs were already being carried out even in Vo ‘Euganeo. Or, on 15 March, it was the deputy director of the WHO, Ranieri Guerra, who wrote to Brusaferro himself: “But swabbing everyone now is the bullshit of the century”, commenting on the idea of ​​​​carrying out tests. And the president of the ISS answered him: “No, it’s that everyone goes on his own account”. Guerra spoke in particular of Massimo Galli: “I spoke to him, I told him to desist from proposing nonsense as tampons for everyone … he agreed, I hope …”.

The chats emerge from the hundreds of message exchanges, especially Whatsapp and Telegram, which the Bergamo prosecutor's office acquired from smartphones of the suspects in the context of the investigation into the culpable epidemic and manslaughter, linked to the management of the Covid emergency especially in the first phase, which affected the most serious outbreak, that of Bergamo.

There are many examples of the situation in which the emergency was faced.The morning of 23 February 2020, a Sunday, is for example the day in which it is understood that Covid in Italy is not a problem limited to Codogno and Vo’ Euganeo. The first positive swabs appear at the Alzano hospital, the health facility that is closed for a few hours: images that bounce everywhere on sites and TV. And it was in those hours, mid-morning, that a key man from the Ministry of Health, the head of the cabinet, Goffredo Zaccardi, wrote to Pierluigi Bersani. He is one of his trusted executives, now in the service of Minister Roberto Speranza. “Can I talk to you privately on the phone too?” writes Zaccardi to Bersani. “I’ll call you later” is the answer of the former leader of the Democratic Party. “Can you talk?” the chief of staff repeated after an hour, who then decided to proceed with the messages: “I think it is clear that from Ruocco down our people have not been up to par”, referring primarily to the secretary general Giuseppe Ruocco.

Zaccardi is naturally talking about the first days of the emergency, he takes stock a bit with Bersani, perhaps continuing a reasoning that had already existed between the two. And he immediately focuses on relations between China and the rest of the world, China and Italy: «People who returned from China by transiting from any airport in the world were to be placed in quarantine. This would not have completely protected us from the virus, but from responsibilities, yes. And the flights were much more controllable. This is what I think…».

The most significant exchanges of messages were reported in a long report by the Guardia di Finanza investigators who dedicated themselves to the case, in particular the judicial police section of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. Why not report Bersani’s subsequent responses in the document? Probably because in the eyes of investigators only sentences that can make sense in a judicial key are relevant, so for example the words of the manager on the wrong choices (according to him) of the technical apparatus of the ministry. Less important, however, are the words of the politician.