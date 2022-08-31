Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the afternoon of August 31, a reporter asked questions about Gorbachev’s death. In this regard, spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Mr. Gorbachev had made positive contributions to the normalization of Sino-Soviet relations. We express our condolences on the passing of Gorbachev and our condolences to his family.