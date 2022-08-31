Home > News > Current Events
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China expresses condolences over the death of Gorbachev
Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the afternoon of August 31, a reporter asked questions about Gorbachev’s death. In this regard, spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Mr. Gorbachev had made positive contributions to the normalization of Sino-Soviet relations. We express our condolences on the passing of Gorbachev and our condolences to his family.
