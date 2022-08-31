Home World Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China expresses condolences on Gorbachev’s death – Xinhua English.news.cn
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China expresses condolences over the death of Gorbachev

2022-08-31 16:10

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Song Tenghu

Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV news, at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the afternoon of August 31, a reporter asked questions about Gorbachev’s death. In this regard, spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Mr. Gorbachev had made positive contributions to the normalization of Sino-Soviet relations. We express our condolences on the passing of Gorbachev and our condolences to his family.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

