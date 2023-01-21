Home World Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Chinese Citizens’ Willingness to Travel Abroad Has Increased Significantly
World

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Chinese Citizens’ Willingness to Travel Abroad Has Increased Significantly

by admin

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-21 10:03

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin chaired a regular press conference on January 20. A reporter asked: Recently, China has resumed the travel of Chinese citizens to some countries. Can you introduce the relevant situation?

Wang Wenbin said that after the Chinese government released the overall plan for the “Class B and B Control” of new crown virus infection and the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, the overall domestic epidemic situation has been at a low epidemic level, and the number of people entering and leaving the country has gradually increased. Many countries warmly welcome Chinese tourists. Recently, the production and life of Chinese society have fully returned to normal, and the willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature. According to the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, China will start to resume the outbound tourism of Chinese citizens on a pilot basis in the principle of safety and order. The competent department will guide tourism companies to organize and implement it carefully. We also remind tourists to do a good job of self-health management and monitoring before travel, and strictly abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of our country and localities to ensure healthy travel, happy travel, and safe return home.

See also  Usa, shock sentence: the Supreme Court says yes to the use of guns and rifles outside the home. The arms lobby rejoices. The governor of Ny: "Scandal"

Source: CCTV News Client Author: Reporter Zhao Jing Editor: Wu Yangjie

You may also like

New Zealand, Chris Hipkins will be the new...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Chinese Citizens’ Willingness to...

Tesla, Elon Musk in the dock: he defends...

WHO study: Immune protection from COVID-19 infection and...

Wes Moore, the rising star of the US...

Tank to Ukraine: America pushes but the allies...

France faces mass strikes and waves of demonstrations...

Putin points to the “Afghan strategy” to win...

The old drama repeats itself, and the United...

Ukraine, Thursday Meloni launches the sixth aid decree....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy