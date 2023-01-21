Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-21 10:03

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin chaired a regular press conference on January 20. A reporter asked: Recently, China has resumed the travel of Chinese citizens to some countries. Can you introduce the relevant situation?

Wang Wenbin said that after the Chinese government released the overall plan for the “Class B and B Control” of new crown virus infection and the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, the overall domestic epidemic situation has been at a low epidemic level, and the number of people entering and leaving the country has gradually increased. Many countries warmly welcome Chinese tourists. Recently, the production and life of Chinese society have fully returned to normal, and the willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature. According to the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, China will start to resume the outbound tourism of Chinese citizens on a pilot basis in the principle of safety and order. The competent department will guide tourism companies to organize and implement it carefully. We also remind tourists to do a good job of self-health management and monitoring before travel, and strictly abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of our country and localities to ensure healthy travel, happy travel, and safe return home.