Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Japan must not initiate the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea without authorization

On March 27, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked a question about the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan.

Mao Ning said that based on the spirit of science, China has repeatedly expressed concern over Japan’s unilateral decision to discharge Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean out of an attitude of being responsible for the health of its own people, the global marine environment and international public interests.

Mao Ning pointed out that the Japanese side has repeatedly argued that the nuclear-contaminated water purified by the multi-nuclide treatment system is safe and harmless, and opposes the use of the title of nuclear-contaminated water by all parties. For many nuclides, there is no effective treatment technology yet. Some long-lived nuclides may diffuse with ocean currents and form a bioaccumulation effect, which will increase the total amount of radionuclides in the environment and cause unpredictable effects on the marine environment and human health. hazards.

Mao Ning said that the discharge time of Fukushima nuclear polluted water will be as long as 30 years or even longer, and the maturity and effectiveness of the multi-nuclide treatment system technology has not been evaluated or certified by a third party. There is no precedent for treating such a huge amount of nuclear-contaminated water with such a complex composition, and its long-term effectiveness is doubtful.

Mao Ning pointed out that the data released by the Japanese side in March this year showed that nearly 70% of the nuclear-contaminated water treated by the multi-nuclides treatment system still failed to meet the standards. Not to mention that Japan’s relevant data comes from Tokyo Electric Power Company, which often falsifies and conceals the data. Therefore, it is difficult for the international community to convince the Japanese side of its handling of water security.

Mao Ning emphasized that what Japan should do now is to face up to the reasonable concerns of the international community and faithfully fulfill its international obligations. Dispose of nuclear contaminated water in the safest and surest way. Including fully researching and demonstrating other disposal options other than sea discharge, and accepting strict international supervision, to avoid imposing unpredictable risks on the international community to the greatest extent, instead of deliberately trying to whitewash the decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea. Before fully consulting with neighboring countries and other stakeholders and relevant international agencies and reaching an agreement, the Japanese side must not initiate the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea without authorization. (CCTV reporter Zhao Jing Kong Luyuan)