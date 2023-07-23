Ministry of Foreign Affairs of BiH parallel structure | Info

International relations expert Luciano Kaluža said that in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers there is an extra-institutional parastructure that does not work in the interests of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but rather in the interests of certain power centers.

Source: Anatolia

Kaluža pointed out that the explanations given by the authorities from the Ministry and the BiH Mission to the UN about not delivering Cvijanović’s letter to the UN are not correct, and that it is scandalous that a Serbian member of the BiH Presidency is reading the letter, which he should receive, in the media with a questionable translation.

“Imagine if the missions of France or the US in the UN received the letter and released it to the media before the president of the country received it, it would be a big scandal and the responsibility of the head of that mission would be and a detailed investigation would be carried out,” Kaluza told ATV.

He pointed out that he does not believe that those responsible for this situation will bear any consequences, but that it only shows the unwillingness of the political structure from Sarajevo to organize institutions that would suit everyone, that is, democratic and provide the services for which they were formed.

Kaluža reminded that the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina is responsible for the implementation of foreign policy, that each member of the Presidency can communicate individually with other heads of state or organizations, but that in this particular case an attempt was made to obstruct the communication of the Serbian member of the Presidency in such a way that the letter she sent to the UN was not delivered, which exposes the network of that parastructure.

He clarified that such letters are sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they are sent to the recipient by diplomatic mail without analyzing the content, and that the Cabinet of the Serbian member of the Presidency wisely sent the same letter to the Mission of BiH to the UN and to the UN directly.

“The only letter that reached the UN was the one they sent directly. The Ministry did not send the letter with the explanation that it was not a practice, and neither was the Mission because they say they did not have the consent of the Ministry, although they do not need that consent.” said Kaluža, who is also the former Consul General of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Frankfurt.

He pointed out that the explanation that this is not a practice is not correct, because the Ministry regularly forwards letters from other members of the BiH Presidency, which shows that there is obstruction in this case.

“This leads me to one fact – either the minister (Elmedin Konaković) is not aware of the fact that this is a practice or he is aware of the fact, but wants to obstruct the sending of the letter. I want to believe that the first option is in question, but if he is aware, then he continues at the same pace as the previous minister (Bisera Turković), which is very bad.” emphasized Kaluža.

He believes that there will be continued problems in the relationship between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency of BiH, but also the Presidency of BiH and certain ambassadors due to the appointment of certain personnel, that is, the same practice of individual representation of interests will continue again.

“It is constantly said that Republika Srpska does not work in the interest of the institutions, and diplomats from Srpska clearly adhere to all rules and procedures adopted within the Presidency or the Council of Ministers. Only appointed diplomats from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina act against common interests,” Kaluža claims.

He welcomed Cvijanović’s actions, which he assessed as proactive in diplomatic relations, stating that Srpska has a kind of initiative in international communication and manages to present a realistic picture of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Compared to other cabinets, it shows that the Cabinet of the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency really respects the Dayton Peace Agreement and the Constitution of BiH and all the principles on the basis of which the institutions of BiH exist and function,” said Kaluža.

He believes that the letter from Cvijanović to Guterres is very important for everyone in BiH in order to determine the factual situation of Kristijan Šmit and the way in which he resides in BiH.

(SRNA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

