According to reports, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers who participated in the Asia trip held a press conference a few days ago and made remarks related to China.

Wang Wenbin said that Pelosi’s remarks further proved that her visit to China‘s Taiwan region was a connivance and support for the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. Pelosi’s blatantly calling Taiwan a “country” is a serious political provocation that goes against the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques. The DPP authorities are engaged in “de-sinicization” and “gradual Taiwan independence” on the island, and they are trying their best to create “two Chinas” and “one China, one Taiwan” internationally. , is obviously an official visit, aimed at provoking cross-strait confrontation and interfering in China‘s internal affairs. The nature is extremely vicious. Starting from safeguarding its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintaining non-interference in internal affairs, the basic norm of international relations, and truly safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China has every right and is absolutely necessary to take firm countermeasures against the US provocation.

Wang Wenbin emphasized that Pelosi used the so-called democracy as a guise to make excuses for her to visit Taiwan, which is completely futile. Pelosi’s coming to Taiwan has nothing to do with democracy, but a political show that goes against the will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and challenges the one-China principle recognized by the international community. manifestation of righteousness.

Wang Wenbin pointed out that if Pelosi really cares about democracy and human rights, she should visit Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya to express repentance to the hundreds of thousands of innocent people who died under the fire of the US military, and ensure that the United States will never be allowed to violate the United Nations The evils of the Charter and the norms of international relations have been repeated. Together with friends from all countries who love peace and uphold justice, China will resolutely oppose all words and deeds that interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, resolutely resist all risky moves that undermine regional peace, and jointly safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and jointly safeguard regional stability and world peace.

(CCTV reporter Huang Huixin and Kong Luyuan)