On June 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. Ten years ago, Snowden, a former employee of a US defense contractor, broke the news to multiple media outlets, using a large amount of evidence to expose the US government’s long-term monitoring and surveillance of countries around the world in the name of “anti-terrorism”, which aroused strong condemnation from the international community. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exposure of the “Prism Gate” incident. What’s your comment?

Wang Wenbin pointed out that the Prism Gate revealed the true face of the Matrix in the United States. Ten years later, the Matrix has not only not slowed down its pace, but has become more unscrupulous, trying to put the world under the shadow of its own network eavesdropping Various U.S. eavesdropping and stealing plans such as the Angle Project, the Starwind Project, the Arch Project, and Subversive Operations continue to surface.

Wang Wenbin said that the United States not only monitors the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the leaders of allied countries such as Germany, France, South Korea, and Israel, but also further legalizes wiretapping and stealing secrets. Article 702 of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows U.S. intelligence agencies to monitor foreign targets without court permission, will expire at the end of this year, and the White House claims that extending the validity period of the U.S. key priorities of the government.

Wang Wenbin emphasized that in the past 10 years, the international community has seen more and more clearly that the United States, which claims to be the defender of democracy and freedom, is actually abusing its own technological advantages, stealing information from other countries, and infringing on the rights and freedoms of people in various countries. The United States claims to maintain cyber security, but in fact it is vigorously strengthening its cyberspace hegemony, expanding cybermilitary alliances, and becoming the biggest disruptor of cyberspace peace and stability. The clean network claimed by the United States is just another carefully packaged prism project. The purpose is to create a global surveillance network that is exclusively dominated by the United States, has no opponents, and is not subject to any supervision.

Wang Wenbin said that since last year, Chinese cyber security agencies and companies have released a series of reports exposing the long-term US cyber attacks on China and other countries. Light will eventually defeat darkness. As more and more countries see the hypocrisy of the Matrix, the space for the Matrix to run rampant will only become smaller and smaller, and the sunshine of fairness and justice will eventually shine on the world. (CCTV reporter Zhao Jing Kong Luyuan)