15:35[Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs will visit Ukraine and other countries from the 15th]On May 12, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked, the Chinese side previously announced that it will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. Can you give us more details? Wang Wenbin introduced that from May 15th, Ambassador Li Hui, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, will visit five countries including Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia, and discuss with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. communicate. Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always upheld an objective and impartial stance, actively promoting peace talks. The “Four Shoulds”, “Four Commons” and “Three Points of Thinking” put forward by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental principles China follows in dealing with the Ukraine issue. On this basis, China has released China‘s position paper on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis, which embodies the above-mentioned core ideas, absorbs the legitimate concerns of all parties, and has been widely understood and recognized by the international community. Wang Wenbin said that the visit of Chinese representatives to relevant countries this time is another manifestation of China‘s commitment to promoting peace and talks, and fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace. The calls for a ceasefire, cessation of the war, and relaxation of the situation are getting louder and louder. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role, build more international consensus on ceasefire and cessation of war, start peace talks, and avoid escalation of the situation, and make China‘s contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. (CCTV News)

