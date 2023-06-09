On June 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of directors reviewed the issue of nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, Britain and Australia. The Chinese representative made a special speech, exposing and criticizing the issue of nuclear submarine cooperation among the three countries, and calling on all parties to jointly promote the intergovernmental discussion process of the agency. Russia, Pakistan, Egypt, South Africa, Representatives from more than 20 countries including Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina made speeches, echoing China‘s position and proposition. What’s your comment on this?

Wang Wenbin said that the International Atomic Energy Agency has reviewed the issue of nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, Britain and Australia for eight consecutive times. The relevant reviews have shown that the cooperation among the three countries involves complex political, security, legal and technical issues. The international community has serious concerns and huge disputes. The United States, Britain, and Australia keep saying that they must abide by the “rules-based international order,” but when it comes to fulfilling their non-proliferation obligations, they blatantly practice double standards and put geopolitical self-interest above nuclear non-proliferation.

Wang Wenbin said that looking back at the history of the International Atomic Energy Agency, every time the United States, Britain, and Australia established national rules for him, they all emphasized the need to go through an “intergovernmental process led by member states.” However, on the issue of US-UK-Australian nuclear submarine cooperation, they have obstructed the intergovernmental discussion process in which all parties participate, and attempted to impose the so-called “rules” on other member states by coercing the secretariat of the agency. How can there be such a reason in the world?

Wang Wenbin pointed out that on the Iranian nuclear issue, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries have to pay every penny, and Iran is strictly prohibited from obtaining highly enriched uranium. However, the United States and the United Kingdom intend to transfer several tons of weapons-grade highly enriched uranium with an abundance of more than 90% to Australia through nuclear submarine cooperation. This once again exposed the hypocrisy of the three countries on the issue of nuclear non-proliferation.

Wang Wenbin emphasized that China urges the United States, Britain and Australia to earnestly fulfill their international obligations on nuclear non-proliferation and stop the “double standards” practice and political manipulation. Call on all member states of the Agency to jointly promote an open, inclusive, transparent and sustainable intergovernmental discussion process, resolutely defend the international nuclear non-proliferation system, maintain the international order based on international law, and promote international peace and security. At the same time, it is hoped that the IAEA Secretariat will, in accordance with the IAEA’s Statute and the authorization of member states, earnestly perform the agency’s non-proliferation functions and assist in advancing the process of intergovernmental discussions.

(CCTV reporter Zhao Jing Kong Luyuan)