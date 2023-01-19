Original title: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States will only block its own way if it wants to close other people’s doors

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin chaired today’s regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. Recently, the United States and Europe have started consultations on the Inflation Reduction Act. Executive Vice President of the European Commission Dombrowski pointed out that in the context of huge global challenges, the development of the United States along the line of discriminatory subsidies or tax credits is bound to cause problems. What is China‘s comment?

Wang Wenbin said that we have noticed that the discriminatory trade protectionist provisions of the relevant US bill have attracted opposition and criticism from many parties, including allies. In recent years, the United States has seriously disrupted the global industrial chain and supply chain, exacerbated the risk of fragmentation of the global economy, and has increasingly become an important factor threatening the development and stability of the world economy.

Wang Wenbin said that the United States‘ practice of unilateralism and protectionism in an attempt to suppress and deprive other countries of their right to development is not justified, but also violates market rules and economic laws, and will not succeed. I advise the United States to block other people’s doors, it will only block its own way. We urge the US to strictly implement WTO rules and obligations, and earnestly safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system.

[原标题]Foreign Ministry: The United States will only block its own way if it wants to close other people’s doors

Source | CCTV News Client



