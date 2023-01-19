Home World Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States wants to close the door of others, it will only block its own way | United States | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Wang Wenbin_Sina Military_Sina.com
World

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States wants to close the door of others, it will only block its own way | United States | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Wang Wenbin_Sina Military_Sina.com

by admin
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States wants to close the door of others, it will only block its own way | United States | Ministry of Foreign Affairs | Wang Wenbin_Sina Military_Sina.com

Original title: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The United States will only block its own way if it wants to close other people’s doors

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin chaired today’s regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. Recently, the United States and Europe have started consultations on the Inflation Reduction Act. Executive Vice President of the European Commission Dombrowski pointed out that in the context of huge global challenges, the development of the United States along the line of discriminatory subsidies or tax credits is bound to cause problems. What is China‘s comment?

Wang Wenbin said that we have noticed that the discriminatory trade protectionist provisions of the relevant US bill have attracted opposition and criticism from many parties, including allies. In recent years, the United States has seriously disrupted the global industrial chain and supply chain, exacerbated the risk of fragmentation of the global economy, and has increasingly become an important factor threatening the development and stability of the world economy.

Wang Wenbin said that the United States‘ practice of unilateralism and protectionism in an attempt to suppress and deprive other countries of their right to development is not justified, but also violates market rules and economic laws, and will not succeed. I advise the United States to block other people’s doors, it will only block its own way. We urge the US to strictly implement WTO rules and obligations, and earnestly safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system.

　　[原标题]Foreign Ministry: The United States will only block its own way if it wants to close other people’s doors

See also  Iran nuclear agreement China confirms that the Vienna negotiations have entered the final stage and Washington lifts sanctions on former Iranian officials | U.S. News

Source | CCTV News Client


You may also like

Paris, tensions in the march against the pension...

Cockfight accident in India kills 2 people in...

African workers paid 2 dollars an hour to...

Australian Prime Minister: Ardern is my good friend,...

There is George Clooney behind “Spare”, the explosive...

So Bulgaria secretly sent military supplies to Kiev...

Qatar case, Eva Kaili “tortured”: the decision on...

Great Britain, King Charles donates millions to the...

Hong Kong revokes isolation order from January 30...

Lagarde: recession contained, but inflation remains too high....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy