Foreign Ministry: The United States will only block its own way if it wants to close other people’s doors

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-19 21:56

CCTV News Client News Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over today’s regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. Recently, the United States and Europe have started consultations on the Inflation Reduction Act. European Commission Executive Vice-President Dombrowskis pointed out that against the background of huge global challenges, the development of the United States along the line of discriminatory subsidies or tax credits is bound to cause problems. What is China‘s comment?

Wang Wenbin said that we have noticed that the discriminatory trade protectionist provisions of the relevant US bill have attracted opposition and criticism from many parties, including allies.

Wang Wenbin said that in recent years, the United States has been vigorously “building walls and barriers” and forcing “decoupling and breaking chains”, which has seriously disrupted the global industrial and supply chains, exacerbated the risk of fragmentation of the global economy, and has increasingly become a threat to the development and stability of the world economy. Key factor. According to a recent report by the International Monetary Fund, even a limited degree of global economic fragmentation can lead to a contraction of 0.2% in global gross domestic product (GDP), while severe fragmentation may lead to a contraction of as much as 7% in global GDP.

Wang Wenbin pointed out that competition should be fair and reasonable. The US’s pursuit of unilateralism and protectionism in an attempt to suppress and deprive other countries of their right to development is not justified, but also violates market rules and economic laws, and will not succeed. Advice to the US side: If you want to close the door of others, you will only block your own way. We urge the US to strictly implement WTO rules and obligations, and earnestly safeguard the authority and effectiveness of the multilateral trading system. (CCTV reporter Zhao Jing Kong Luyuan)