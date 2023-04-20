Ministry of Justice of the RS on joint statement on state property | Info

The Ministry of Justice of the Republika Srpska announced that the “joint statement on the state property of BiH” signed today by political representatives from the FBiH contradicts the Dayton Agreement and its annexes.

As such, it can be considered a direct attempt to cheat, violate and violate this agreement, the statement said.

We remind you, eight Bosniak political representatives from the FBiH signed a joint statement on state property in which they stated that the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH and other competent authorities of BiH must prosecute the responsible persons who announce that they will continue to register that property with the Republika Srpska. They believe that only the BiH level has the exclusive authority to regulate all issues related to this property.

The Ministry says that in the very preamble of the joint statement, the political representatives of the FBiH refer, among other things, to international legal subjectivity and the external and internal continuity of BiH, while ignoring the fact that Annex 4 of the Dayton Agreement in Article 1 prescribes exclusively the international legal continuity of BiH in terms of international legal continuity, which implies the existence of BiH with a modified structure and according to internationally recognized borders, and that it remains a member of the UN and can seek membership in other international organizations.

“Therefore, the continuity of BiH is reflected only in terms of continuous international legal recognition with a changed internal structure, which further implies that BiH does not have continuity of internal organization, because the same was changed by the Dayton Agreement and therefore there is no continuity in terms of the disposal of state property.”the announcement states.

The Ministry particularly points out that the Republika Srpska entered 49 percent of its territory into BiH by the Geneva Agreement of September 8, 1995 with the approval of the UN Security Council, after which it was confirmed by the conclusion of the Dayton Agreement.

The press release points out that The Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina has no jurisdiction or authority to discuss the Dayton Agreement and its annexeswhich he does by embarking on the decision on the entity’s property, which as such entered Annex 2 of the Dayton Agreement, which refers to the agreement on the boundary line between the entities and related issues.

“When it comes to the call of the FBiH political representatives to consistently respect the Dayton Agreement, we point out that it is contradictory, because those who in their statement call for the respect of that agreement sign a statement that contradicts the letter of Dayton, and we point out that the Republika Srpska in principle for its full application”according to the relevant ministry.

The Ministry adds that this is supported by the fact that the Republika Srpska has invited the FBiH to jointly resolve the issue of state property as its sole owners in BiH.

“In this regard, we emphasize that BiH does not have the authority to regulate the issue of state property, as well as the fact that there are no lower and higher levels of government in BiH, because it is organized as a community consisting of the Republika Srpska and the FBiH with their internal arrangements, which are based on constitutional powers, among other things, regulated the issue of state property in their regulations. Regulating state property from BiH in the manner stated in the joint statement could only lead to the unconstitutional and illegal alienation of the property of the Republika Srpska from BiH, which would lead to the existence of legal uncertainty when it is about the property of Srpska, which she will not allow,” it is stated in the announcement.

The Ministry believes that it is unacceptable political pressure on the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovinathat is, the request for their action in individual cases from the signatories of the joint statement, while at the same time they use a method of communication that represents an open threat to the Republika Srpska and peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is a direct violation of the Dayton Agreement.

“We emphasize that the Republika Srpska is committed to the full implementation and respect of the Dayton Agreement and the Constitution of BiH, thus the rule of law in BiH, and we emphasize once again that Article 3 of Annex 4 of the Dayton Agreement stipulates, among other things, that all state functions and powers that by this constitution, they are not expressly assigned to the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and belong to the entities“, the announcement states.

As the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina does not have the express competence of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina to regulate the issue of state property, the Ministry of Justice of Srpska points out, it is indisputable that the issue of ownership of property, including the state, is the competence of the Republic of Srpska.

