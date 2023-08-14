Home » Ministry of National Defense Calls on Japan to Cease Meaningless Interference
Ministry of National Defense Calls on Japan to Cease Meaningless Interference

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, has called on Japan to stop its “meaningless disturbances” and interference following the recent joint maritime cruise between the Chinese and Russian militaries. The Integrated Staff and Supervision Department of Japan’s Ministry of Defense claimed that Chinese and Russian naval fleet ships entered the Sea of Okhotsk via the Soya Strait, prompting the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force to deploy ships and aircraft for tracking and monitoring.

In response to these actions, the chairman of the US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee accused the Chinese and Russian naval formations of intimidating the United States during their joint patrol near Alaska. However, Wu Qian emphasized that the maritime patrols are part of the annual cooperation plan between China and Russia, with the intention of not targeting any third party. He stressed that the patrols have no connection to the current international and regional situation.

During the joint cruise, the Chinese and Russian ships adhered strictly to international laws and sailed on the high seas. Wu Qian expressed concern over Japan’s close-range tracking and monitoring, warning of the potential for misunderstanding, misjudgment, and accidents at sea and in the air. He called on Japan to cease these disturbances, as they could negatively impact the development of bilateral relations between China and Japan and undermine regional peace and stability.

Wu Qian made it clear that the cooperation between China and Russia is open and transparent, with the goal of safeguarding international fairness and justice, as well as maintaining global and regional security and stability. He also criticized countries that adhere to a Cold War mentality and engage in camp confrontation and bullying tactics.

The Ministry of National Defense’s statement highlights the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, while also emphasizing the need for mutual respect and understanding in international relations.

