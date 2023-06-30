Home » Ministry of National Defense Warns Against Taking Advantage of China’s Fire for Self-Interest
World

Ministry of National Defense Warns Against Taking Advantage of China’s Fire for Self-Interest

by admin

Ministry of National Defense: Taking chestnuts out of fire for other countries harms its own interests

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-06-29 19:00

On the afternoon of June 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to reports, the United States, Japan, and the Philippines recently held a tripartite security meeting to extensively discuss regional security challenges in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. What’s your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noticed relevant reports and are highly concerned about them. China has always maintained that bilateral and multilateral security cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stability, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties.

At present, the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable, but some countries outside the region are stirring up trouble for their own self-interest, engaging in military provocations, creating confrontation between camps, and escalating regional tensions. Countries in the region should be highly vigilant against this, not to take advantage of other countries’ fire and avoid harming their own interests.

China is a staunch defender and builder of the international maritime rule of law, and is committed to properly resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation. We urge relevant countries to stop their words and deeds that undermine China‘s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and complicate the situation.

See also  The father of the missing Aleksandar from Sremska Mitrovica announced himself Info

The Chinese military will pay close attention to changes in the situation and take resolute and forceful measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

You may also like

Archaeology, Hellenistic altar discovered in Segesta

Grian Chatten, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

News Udinese – Antonelli: “Big players from Serie...

France, inflation in June +5.3%, at its lowest...

Madonna, hospitalized in intensive care

Revolt in France, looting and assaults: more than...

The turning point of the UN: an independent...

Photo by Milena Popović and Igor Jurić |...

Vahidin Musemić passed away Sports

More violence in the night in France, in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy