Ministry of National Defense Warns Against Taking Advantage of China’s Fire for Self-Interest

Ministry of National Defense: Taking chestnuts out of fire for other countries harms its own interests

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-06-29 19:00

On the afternoon of June 29, the Ministry of National Defense held a regular press conference. Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, deputy director of the Information Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense, answered questions from reporters.

Reporter: According to reports, the United States, Japan, and the Philippines recently held a tripartite security meeting to extensively discuss regional security challenges in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. What’s your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noticed relevant reports and are highly concerned about them. China has always maintained that bilateral and multilateral security cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stability, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties.

At present, the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea is generally stable, but some countries outside the region are stirring up trouble for their own self-interest, engaging in military provocations, creating confrontation between camps, and escalating regional tensions. Countries in the region should be highly vigilant against this, not to take advantage of other countries’ fire and avoid harming their own interests.

China is a staunch defender and builder of the international maritime rule of law, and is committed to properly resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation. We urge relevant countries to stop their words and deeds that undermine China‘s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and complicate the situation.

The Chinese military will pay close attention to changes in the situation and take resolute and forceful measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

