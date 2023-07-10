Ministry “Praying for our Children” Expands in Colombia, Argentina, and USA

Title: Ministry “Praying for Our Children” Expands to New Parishes in Colombia, Argentina, and USA

Subtitle: A Catholic ministry dedicated to praying for the well-being of children gains traction globally

[Location], [Date] – The Ministry “Praying for our children” (MOPNH) has continued to witness remarkable growth worldwide, with the inclusion of new parishes in Colombia, Argentina, and the United States. This ministry focuses on encouraging parents to come together in prayer for their own children as well as children across the globe.

Maritza Monroe, the founder and general coordinator of this Catholic ministry, shared in a statement with ACI Prensa that the MOPNH has experienced significant expansion in the state of Florida, particularly in the Archdiocese of Miami and the Diocese of Palm Beach. The ministry has also found a foothold in other states such as Texas and California.

Established in 2007 at the church of San Andrés in Coral Springs, Florida, under the motto “Together for the salvation of our children,” MOPNH has garnered significant support across Latin American countries like the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and even Spain.

In recent months, five new Colombian parishes have opened their doors to MOPNH in Bogotá, namely Nuestra Señora de las Lajas, San Bernabé Apóstol, San Lucas, and Santa Águeda, as well as the San Jacinto parish in Tocaima. Likewise, the parish of Santa Isabel de Hungría in Rosario, Argentina, and the Santiago Apóstol de Bayamón parish in Puerto Rico have joined the ministry.

Expanding its reach within the United States, MOPNH is also present at Our Lady Queen of The Apostles in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

Expressing gratitude for these new parishes embracing the ministry, Maritza Monroe stressed the significance of uniting countless fathers, mothers, grandparents, uncles, brothers, and friends in prayer for children and their needs worldwide.

Monroe further emphasized how MOPNH has played a vital role in evangelizing families through the power of prayer for children. From carrying the burdens and worries of their children to becoming individuals of faith who entrust their children and their needs into the hands of the Almighty, parents have had transformative experiences through this ministry.

Monroe extended a warm invitation to all fathers, mothers, and parishes worldwide, urging them to participate in this mission of love and solidarity.

To learn more about the Ministry “Praying for our children,” individuals can reach out via email at nuestros[email protected] or visit the ministry’s website [website link].

