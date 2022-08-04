Minnesota police intervened for a possible shooting at the Mall of America on the outskirts of Minneapolis. In particular, Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were intervening for “an ongoing incident” with numerous officers at the scene. At the moment no other details have been released.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was closed but did not give any other details, while on the mall’s Twitter profile it was specified that the “incident” was “isolated” in a store.

In a video posted on social media, a man is seen screaming as he walks by the Nike store and three shots are heard that appear to be shooting. The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the United States and is a tourist destination.

Another video posted online shows people escaping from the amusement park on the ground floor of the giant shopping mall, with children holding hands and shopping bags.

Another video shows a couple of police officers, one with a rifle, moving through the mall and people quickly walking away from the inner lobby. The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, but does not have metal detectors and shoppers are not searched at the entrance.