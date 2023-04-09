Home World Miomir Kecmanović Kasper Rud Eštoril | Sports
World

Miomir Kecmanović Kasper Rud Eštoril | Sports

by admin
Miomir Kecmanović Kasper Rud Eštoril | Sports

Miomir Kecmanović played an excellent tournament and announced a good season on clay.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanović failed to win the title in Estoril, as he lost against Kasper Rud in the final of this tournament from the 250 series. The Norwegian, who shines on clay, celebrated in less than two hours of tennis in two sets and thus “spoiled” Misha’s great Sunday. In the end, Kasper Rud won 6:2, 7:6 and he won his first title in 2023, a year that started very turbulently for him.

In Estoril, Kecmanović defeated Nardi, Rodionov, Zapata Miraljes and Cekinat, all without losing a set, until he met Kasper Rud, who is by far the most serious “challenger” he met in Portugal. So far, he has beaten the Norwegian twice, but they played for the last time in 2019, so the former number “two” showed that he is not without a reason in the world‘s top.

This was Misha’s second career final, as he won the title in Kitzbil in 2020. The good news for him is that from Monday he will be the 34th tennis player in the world, that is, the placement in the final of Estoril “pushed” him nicely. Interestingly, after this match, Kecmanović will immediately take the field again and will play the doubles final with Nikola Ćacić.

Now there are challenges in Monte Carlo, where Djokovic stands in his way, and we will see if he will come to the Masters on the Cote d’Azur tired.

You may also like

Israel, police sources: Alessandro Parini was killed by...

The dispute between two US federal courts over...

Yemen, Saudi delegation in Sanaa for peace talks...

“Less effective with pollution”. The latest shock study...

Forecast for summer 2023 | Info

for decades a point of reference for the...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Monday 10 April 2023

Miljana Kulić’s father signs over the car to...

Ukraine has lost 330,000 soldiers since the beginning...

Four people died in an avalanche in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy