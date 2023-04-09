Miomir Kecmanović played an excellent tournament and announced a good season on clay.

Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanović failed to win the title in Estoril, as he lost against Kasper Rud in the final of this tournament from the 250 series. The Norwegian, who shines on clay, celebrated in less than two hours of tennis in two sets and thus “spoiled” Misha’s great Sunday. In the end, Kasper Rud won 6:2, 7:6 and he won his first title in 2023, a year that started very turbulently for him.

In Estoril, Kecmanović defeated Nardi, Rodionov, Zapata Miraljes and Cekinat, all without losing a set, until he met Kasper Rud, who is by far the most serious “challenger” he met in Portugal. So far, he has beaten the Norwegian twice, but they played for the last time in 2019, so the former number “two” showed that he is not without a reason in the world‘s top.

This was Misha’s second career final, as he won the title in Kitzbil in 2020. The good news for him is that from Monday he will be the 34th tennis player in the world, that is, the placement in the final of Estoril “pushed” him nicely. Interestingly, after this match, Kecmanović will immediately take the field again and will play the doubles final with Nikola Ćacić.

Now there are challenges in Monte Carlo, where Djokovic stands in his way, and we will see if he will come to the Masters on the Cote d’Azur tired.